Lady Gaga Shows What It's Like to Live With Chronic Pain in New Documentary Trailer

In his new “Find You” video Nick Jonas is wandering in the desert, looking for a mystery woman. Turns out, the video touches on the inspiration behind his new single.
Demi Lovato knows better than to keep Snoop Dogg away from his weed! The 25-year-old pop star opened up to Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s Tonight Show about a house party she had shortly after going through a breakup.
Linkin Park is honoring the late Chester Bennington. The rock band is hosting a one-night tribute concert for their former lead singer on Oct. 27, at the Hollywood Bowl in California.
Britney Spears doesn’t need a catwalk to slay! The 35-year-old pop star had some fun on Instagram on Monday, modeling several outfits in her house in a fierce montage video.
Selena Gomez certainly isn’t slowing down anytime soon! As the 25-year-old musician and star continues to release new music and films a Woody Allen project in NYC, she has also just been named the new face of Puma.