Stanislav Petrov, who averted nuclear war, dies at 77

Customs and Border Patrol agents monitoring California's ports of entry from Mexico intercepted nearly $5 million worth of drugs and arrested 17 wanted fugitives over the weekend, followed by the seizure Monday of nearly $1 million worth of marijuana seized from a boat that came on shore near Del Mar, the agency said Tuesday.
Cooler weather will continue Tuesday throughout San Diego County with even lower temperatures expected Thursday and Friday.
A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday.
San Diego State and students are mourning the loss of a student whose family says died while trying to cross Interstate 8 on foot Saturday night.
With the number of documented hepatitis A cases continuing to rise, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego County health officials and several civic leaders will join together Tuesday to kick off a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.
Years of drought and a significant build-up of grass from last winter's rains has created dangerous wildfire conditions in San Diego and surrounding areas of the county, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy said Monday.
On Monday, some patients from Rady Children's Hospital had the chance to take a dive with some dolphins at SeaWorld.
Hunter Renfroe hit a three-run home run in his first game back from Triple-A and Austin Hedges also connected for the San Diego Padres, who beat NL wild card leader Arizona 4-2 on Monday night.
Empowering veterans with disabilities to overcome barriers and unleash their potential; that's the goal behind "No Barriers Warriors" and its "Warriors to Summits" expedition.
Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.