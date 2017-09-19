BP agents intercept nearly $5M in drugs at ports of entry from Mexico

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Customs and Border Patrol agents monitoring California's ports of entry from Mexico intercepted nearly $5 million worth of drugs and arrested 17 wanted fugitives over the weekend, followed by the seizure Monday of nearly $1 million worth of marijuana seized from a boat that came on shore near Del Mar, the agency said Tuesday.



Between Friday and Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted 200 pounds of methamphetamine, 160 pounds of cocaine, 75 pounds of fentanyl and almost seven pounds of heroin, public-affairs officer Angelica De Cima said. All of the narcotics combined were valued at more than $4.9 million.



"During the same time period a total of 17 fugitives were arrested for various charges that included probation violations, stolen vehicle, fraud and sex offenses," De Cima said.



Pete Flores, director of field operations for the Border Patrol in San Diego, said officers at the ports of entry are always working to prevent threats to the United States.



"The apprehensions this weekend showcase CBP's commitment to safeguarding the nation and our local communities," Flores said in a statement.



On Monday, Border Patrol agents intercepted more than 1,600 pounds of marijuana and arrested three men -- a Mexican, a Honduran and a U.S. citizen -- who landed on a beach north of Torrey Pines State Reserve in Del Mar, the agency said. The load aboard the panga smuggling boat had an estimated street value of $930,925.



A fourth suspect from the smuggling vessel fled and was able to evade arrest.

