Small quake rattles nerves, causes no damage in Los Angeles - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Small quake rattles nerves, causes no damage in Los Angeles

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles was jolted by a small earthquake that rattled nerves and got people talking on social media, but didn't cause any major damage.

The magnitude 3.6 quake hit around 11:20 p.m. Monday and was felt by thousands of residents in west Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, across the San Fernando Valley and as far north as the Antelope Valley.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was about 3.6 miles (6 kilometers) northwest of the Westwood neighborhood, home to the University of California, Los Angeles. Residents near UCLA reported feeling a sharp jolt followed by a short rumble. Some said they were shaken awake in bed.

Former Los Angeles Laker Rick Fox, whose Westwood home was rattled, tweeted that the quake "wasn't funny."

Authorities said there were no reports of damage or injuries.

"We get these size earthquakes fairly frequently," said USGS seismologist Zachary Reeves to the Los Angeles Times. "Any severe damage would be pretty unlikely."

Earthquake-hardened veterans commented on social media, including some in Hollywood.

Actor Josh Gad tweeted that he probably should have checked on his kids, but he scrolled through Twitter instead. Former CBS "Late Late Show" host Craig Ferguson quipped that the rumble had him "sitting up in bed with an automatic weapon waiting for zombies."

The quake was a trending topic on Twitter early Tuesday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • BP agents intercept nearly $5M in drugs at ports of entry from Mexico

    BP agents intercept nearly $5M in drugs at ports of entry from Mexico

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 11:46 AM EDT2017-09-19 15:46:46 GMT

    Customs and Border Patrol agents monitoring California's ports of entry from Mexico intercepted nearly $5 million worth of drugs and arrested 17 wanted fugitives over the weekend, followed by the seizure Monday of nearly $1 million worth of marijuana seized from a boat that came on shore near Del Mar, the agency said Tuesday.

     

    Customs and Border Patrol agents monitoring California's ports of entry from Mexico intercepted nearly $5 million worth of drugs and arrested 17 wanted fugitives over the weekend, followed by the seizure Monday of nearly $1 million worth of marijuana seized from a boat that came on shore near Del Mar, the agency said Tuesday.

     

  • Cooler weather continues throughout San Diego County

    Cooler weather continues throughout San Diego County

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:55 AM EDT2017-09-19 13:55:04 GMT

    Cooler weather will continue Tuesday throughout San Diego County with even lower temperatures expected Thursday and Friday. 

     

    Cooler weather will continue Tuesday throughout San Diego County with even lower temperatures expected Thursday and Friday. 

     

  • San Carlos woman accused of killing family then living with bodies

    San Carlos woman accused of killing family then living with bodies

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 9:33 AM EDT2017-09-19 13:33:04 GMT

    A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday.

     

    A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.