Navy Hospital Workers Removed Over Pics Calling Babies 'Mini Satans'

A Kentucky man broke into a funeral home and was captured on surveillance video stealing the clothes of a dead man and lounging around for hours, police said.
Some photos posted to social media from what appears to be a Florida hospital's maternity ward have outraged the internet and landed two employees in hot water.
A Texas woman has been arrested after cops say she fatally shot her boyfriend while he slept before allegedly chopping up his body with a machete.
A group of American college students who were attacked with acid in France over the weekend have said they forgive their assailant.
The mayor of a small South Carolina was stopped by police as he puttered down a dark highway in a lawn mower, drinking a can of beer, dash cam video appears to show.
An Arizona man who picked up a rattlesnake and tried to barbecue it during a family birthday party ended up being the serpent's main course.
Dolly Parton has come under fire for standing by as her co-presenters bashed President Trump during Sunday's Primetime Emmy Awards.
A carnival employee was injured while trying to rescue children from a malfunctioning Ferris wheel in North Carolina.