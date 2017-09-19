LIVE STREAM: 7.1 magnitude quake shakes Mexico, death toll nears 150

As part of its combat against the hepatitis A outbreak, the city of San Diego has set up several vaccination sites. Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and contact with contaminated people. Good hand hygiene helps prevent contamination, and the vaccines can prevent the illness altogether.
Patients at Rady Children's Hospital have a new way of getting to operating rooms. They can now drive and can choose from a BMW, a Mercedes or a Lamborghini - all battery-powered, of course. It's all thanks to a donation from the San Diego regional law enforcement agencies. News 8's Shawn Styles explains.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocked central Mexico on Tuesday, killing at least 55 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.
A Northern California school board voted unanimously to keep its literature policies following months of controversy over a book about a transgender child that a teacher read to a kindergarten class.
As of Tuesday, you can finally get a whiff of the infamous "Corpse Flower" at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. It attracts crowds because of its strong, terrible smell that can last hours. The flower's bloom will only last for about 2 days. So if you're interested in smelling the unusual specimen, time is running out.
With the number of documented hepatitis A cases continuing to rise, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego County health officials and several civic leaders joined together Tuesday to kick off a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a $12.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a family that contends dangerous driving conditions led to a roadway accident that killed a baby and injured her father.
Flames spread through an attached residential garage in an East County neighborhood Tuesday, destroying a parked car and causing enough smoke damage in the adjacent house to displace the sole resident.
The San Diego City Council passed a resolution Tuesday opposing President Donald Trump's plan to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.