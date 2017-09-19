City Council approves $12.5M settlement in fatal stroller crash

A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, causing buildings to sway sickeningly in the capital on the anniversary of a 1985 quake that did major damage.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a $12.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a family that contends dangerous driving conditions led to a roadway accident that killed a baby and injured her father.
A plan to turn a historic mansion in Coronado into transitional house for sex trafficking survivors is moving forward, despite strong opposition from neighbors.
With the number of documented hepatitis A cases continuing to rise, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego County health officials and several civic leaders joined together Tuesday to kick off a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.
Customs and Border Patrol agents monitoring California's ports of entry from Mexico intercepted nearly $5 million worth of drugs and arrested 17 wanted fugitives over the weekend, followed by the seizure Monday of nearly $1 million worth of marijuana seized from a boat that came on shore near Del Mar, the agency said Tuesday.
Cooler weather will continue Tuesday throughout San Diego County with even lower temperatures expected Thursday and Friday.
A San Carlos woman murdered her 14-year-old daughter and her spouse, then planted a gun next to his body and stayed in the family's home with the bodies for several days without calling police, a prosecutor alleged Monday.
San Diego State and students are mourning the loss of a student whose family says died while trying to cross Interstate 8 on foot Saturday night.
Years of drought and a significant build-up of grass from last winter's rains has created dangerous wildfire conditions in San Diego and surrounding areas of the county, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Brian Fennessy said Monday.
On Monday, some patients from Rady Children's Hospital had the chance to take a dive with some dolphins at SeaWorld.