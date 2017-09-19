Man Breaks Into Funeral Home, Hangs Out for Hours, Steals Dead Man's Clothes: Cops

In another sign that Melania Trump is gradually expanding her role as first lady, she accompanied her husband to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.
As Hurricane Maria takes aim at Puerto Rico, people in its path are being warned to "evacuate or die."
A Kentucky man broke into a funeral home and was captured on surveillance video stealing the clothes of a dead man and lounging around for hours, police said.
Some photos posted to social media from what appears to be a Florida hospital's maternity ward have outraged the internet and landed two employees in hot water.
A Texas woman has been arrested after cops say she fatally shot her boyfriend while he slept before allegedly chopping up his body with a machete.
A group of American college students who were attacked with acid in France over the weekend have said they forgive their assailant.
The mayor of a small South Carolina was stopped by police as he puttered down a dark highway in a lawn mower, drinking a can of beer, dash cam video appears to show.
An Arizona man who picked up a rattlesnake and tried to barbecue it during a family birthday party ended up being the serpent's main course.