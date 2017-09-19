AP Interview: Phelps has 'no desire' to return to swimming

The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year

The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year

Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano

Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano

Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same time

Rihanna played the role of slick bartender at her charity event, encouraging the audience to drink up and donate money to her foundation at the same time

This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.

This week in odd news: Britain launches 'sewer war;' Thieves take SUV pulling U-Haul with a casket inside; One home, two tabby records.

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night

St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night

The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan

The U.S. military flew advanced bombers and stealth jets over the Korean Peninsula and near Japan in drills with South Korean and Japanese warplanes on Monday, three days after North Korea fired a missile over Japan

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.

President Donald Trump uses debut at the United Nations to urge the 193-nation organization to reform but trimming bureaucracy and costs.

Federal meteorologists calculate that Earth baked to the third hottest August and summer on record.

Federal meteorologists calculate that Earth baked to the third hottest August and summer on record.

States are asking for records from companies that make and distribute prescription opioid painkillers.

States are asking for records from companies that make and distribute prescription opioid painkillers.

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty in a school shooting that left one classmate dead and three wounded in Washington state.

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty in a school shooting that left one classmate dead and three wounded in Washington state.

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant "seems to have been less than forthcoming" with Congress.

The chairman of the Senate intelligence committee says Facebook should testify as part of its probe into Russian meddling in the U.S. election, and that the social media giant "seems to have been less than...

Three people were arrested during protest after a vigil for a Georgia Tech student fatally shot by campus police last weekend.

Three people were arrested during protest after a vigil for a Georgia Tech student fatally shot by campus police last weekend.

New GOP health care bill would redistributes hundreds of billions in federal financing; creates winners and losers.

New GOP health care bill would redistributes hundreds of billions in federal financing; creates winners and losers.

A 23-year-old white man was arrested Tuesday and accused of cold-bloodedly killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks police say may have been racially motivated.

A 23-year-old white man was arrested Tuesday and accused of cold-bloodedly killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home in a string of attacks police say may have been racially motivated.

The board of the nation's largest irrigation district rejected participation in Gov. Jerry Brown's $16 billion plan to build two giant tunnels to re-engineer California's north-south water delivery system, dealing a major blow to the project.

The board of the nation's largest irrigation district rejected participation in Gov. Jerry Brown's $16 billion plan to build two giant tunnels to re-engineer California's north-south water delivery system, dealing...

Common Core used in most states that initially adopted it, despite continue debate over standards' effect.

Common Core used in most states that initially adopted it, despite continue debate over standards' effect.

Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars after more than 120 people were arrested the day earlier.

Protesters gathered outside the jail in downtown St. Louis on Monday night to show solidarity with those who remain behind bars after more than 120 people were arrested the day earlier.

(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2016, file photo United States swimmer Michael Phelps encourages his teammates in the final of the men's 4x100-meter freestyle relay during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Ri...

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' swimmer Michael Phelps celebrates winning his gold medal in the men's 200-meter butterfly with his fiance Nicole Johnson and baby Boomer during the swimming competiti...

By PAUL NEWBERRYAP Sports Writer

Michael Phelps wondered if watching others compete at the world championships would pique his desire for another comeback.

Nope.

Phelps said Tuesday he has "no desire" to return to competitive swimming, but he is eager to stay involved with the sport and cheer on those who follow in his enormous wake.

In an interview with The Associated Press while promoting a healthy pet food campaign, Phelps said he is excited about having his second child and building a life beyond swimming.

"For me, it's about being happy where I am and happy where my family is," Phelps said. "We have more goals we want to accomplish outside the sport."

It was around this time four years ago when Phelps got serious about ending his first retirement, but he now seems content with his decision to step away again after the Rio Olympics.

His wife, Nicole, is about four months pregnant. The couple already have a 16-month-old son, Boomer.

"I've got no desire - no desire - to come back," the 32-year-old Phelps said flatly.

Phelps has attended a handful of swimming meets since the Rio Games, where the winningest athlete in Olympic history added to his already massive career haul by claiming five gold medals plus a silver . A few months ago, he conceded to the AP that he wasn't sure how he would feel about a possible comeback after watching the worlds in Budapest, Hungary.

"We'll see if I get that itch," he said in April .

Turns out, it had no impact.

Phelps said the second-biggest meet after the Olympics "truly didn't kick anything off or spike any more interest in coming out of retirement again."

He is excited to follow the development of his heir apparent, Caeleb Dressel, who emerged as the sport's newest star by winning seven gold medals at Budapest .

The 21-year-old Floridian joined Phelps and Mark Spitz as the only swimmers to accomplish that feat at a major international meet.

"I'm happy Caeleb decided to go off this year instead of last year," quipped Phelps, who won 23 golds and 28 medals overall in his Olympic career. "I'm kind of happy to see him swimming so well when I'm not there."

While he still travels extensively for his many sponsors, Phelps said he's much more involved in his wife's second pregnancy than he was before Boomer's birth, when he was consumed by full-scale training for the Olympics.

"It's definitely different going through it again," he said.

Boomer, meanwhile, is a chip off the old block.

"He skipped the walking part and went right to running," Phelps said, chuckling. "He just scoots around the house. It's funny when we get him in the pool. He basically just splashes around the whole time. He's literally nonstop. As soon as he wakes up from a nap or his night's sleep, he's just go, go, go. There's no time for slow moving in our family. He likes to go fast. I guess that's a good thing."

Boomer is even starting to show some good form in the pool. His mom and Phelps' longtime coach, Bob Bowman, have detected a bit of the stroke that was his father's strongest.

"Nicole and Bob both say he's got a good butterfly technique that he's working on," Phelps said. "I guess he's seen his dad doing it a couple of times and kind of picks it up. He's also now in a stage where it's like all five senses are coming together. He feels everything, recognizes everything. It's really fun to watch, as a dad, just watching these transitions in his life."

In his latest business endeavor, Phelps is spearheading a marketing campaign for Nulo Pet Food , which he describes as a healthy alternative for dogs and cats. He's an investor in the company and accompanied in ads by his French bulldogs, Juno and Legend.

"Our bodies are like a high-performance car. You have to make sure you're putting the correct fuel in your body," Phelps said. "We obviously treat our pets like human beings. I'd like my animals to be fed in the right way, with good nutrition and healthy foods. If we can do that with a company that's putting good, natural ingredients into a pet food, it makes sense for me with what I'm doing in my own life. It's something that goes hand in hand."

With Dressel and Katie Ledecky now leading the American team, the U.S. is expected to remain the world's dominant swimming country heading into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Even without Phelps.

"It's time to kind of move on," he said, "and watch other people come into their own."

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

___

For more AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/tag/OlympicGames

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.