A preview of Dr. Oz's season 9 premiere week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Emmy Award-winning, "The Dr. Oz Show" is launching its ninth season.

Week one kicks off tackling topics including OJ Simpson – speaking with his lawyer Malcom Lavergne on Tuesday - and a sit-down interview with Ivanka Trump later in the week.

The show recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show at the daytime Emmys - its ninth Emmy win.

Dr. Oz spoke to Morning Extra with more details about the new season.