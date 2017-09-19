A preview of Dr. Oz's season 9 premiere week - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A preview of Dr. Oz's season 9 premiere week

Posted: Updated:

Tune into The CW San Diego weekdays at 5 p.m. for "The Dr. Oz. Show" 

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The Emmy Award-winning, "The Dr. Oz Show" is launching its ninth season. 

Week one kicks off tackling topics including OJ Simpson – speaking with his lawyer Malcom Lavergne on Tuesday -  and a sit-down interview with Ivanka Trump later in the week.  

The show recently won an Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show at the daytime Emmys - its ninth Emmy win. 

Dr. Oz spoke to Morning Extra with more details about the new season.  

