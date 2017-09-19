One person hospitalized after flames engulf Pacific Beach apartment

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - One person was taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday after a fire broke out at a Pacific Beach apartment complex, authorities said.



Several 911 callers reported flames and smoke coming from an upper-floor bedroom window just after 8 a.m. today at the apartment complex at 2051 Pacific Beach Drive, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. The first crews to arrive on scene requested a second alarm to help battle the flames.



Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 18 minutes and cancelled the second alarm as the first engines and firefighters from that crew began arriving, Munoz said. The flames were doused quickly enough that just one apartment sustained damage from flames -- two bedrooms were burned -- while an adjacent unit was damaged by smoke.



"They were able to jump on it quickly enough to not spread," Munoz said.



Paramedics took one person to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, Munoz said.



The American Red Cross was called to assist one person.

Cat rescued from #Fire that broke out in its 3rd floor unit at Pacific Beach apartments. No injuries and 1 unit damaged. @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/cCHizGKTx6 — Heather HOPE (@HopeNEWS8) September 19, 2017