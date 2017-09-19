Jill Dodd: From model to pleasure wife to fashion designer

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Parties on yachts, expensive gifts and love? Fashion model Jill Dodd seemed to have it all at age 20.

But dating Saudi billionaire and international arms dealer, Adnan Khashoggi wasn't that simple.

Jill Dodd – founder of Roxy – visited Morning Extra to share the story of how she went from a "pleasure wife" to the founder of the popular surfwear brand.

Jill is also the author of a new book about her life, "The Currency of Love."

Hear more about Jill's book in the video below:

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]