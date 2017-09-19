Jada Pinkett Smith Responds to Leah Remini's Scientology Claims: 'I Am Not a Scientologist'

Brandon Flynn made a major statement before he even set foot on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday.
The 13 Reasons Why star got understandably frustrated after seeing a "vote no" message written in the sky above Sydney, Australia. Same-sex marriage is currently illegal Down Under, but is up f...
Frankie Muniz was feeling the pressure Monday night in the ballroom!
Following his foxtrot to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," ET caught up with the Malcolm in the Middle star and his partner, Witney Carson, where they opened up about his pre-show nerves.
"I was definitely a little bit of ...
Congrats are in order for Aaron Paul!
The Breaking Bad star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that his wife, Lauren, is pregnant with their first child.
Happy Birthday, Aaron Paul! The Breaking Bad star turned 37 on Saturday, and while most of his fans were tweeting him variations of his character's famous "Yeah, b***h!" line (like, "HAPPY BDAY BETCH!!!), his wife, Lauren, switched up the humor with a sweet message that is sure to melt ...