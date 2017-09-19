New on The CW: 'Couples Court' with married judges Dana and Keit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New on The CW: 'Couples Court' with married judges Dana and Keith Cutler

Couples Court airs weekdays on The CW San Diego at 4 p.m. 

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Married for twenty-eight years, together for thirty-five – one couple works together and they judge together. 

The honorable judges, Dana and Keith Cutler spoke to Morning Extra about their news show, "Couples Court."               

The Cutlers are the first-ever married couple to preside over a TV court show.  

The award-winning trial attorneys have three adult sons and are members of their family's law firm.  

Their half-hour show will use cell phone forensics, GPS tracking, DNA evidence and other tactics to tackle relationship disputes and plan to bring their legal expertise and guidance to couples in crisis each episode. 

