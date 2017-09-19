Jessica Simpson Shares Adorable Pic of Daughter Maxwell on 'Picture Day'

Leonardo DiCaprio is advocating to make our environment a better place.
Through his foundation, the 42-year-old actor awarded $20 million in grants to be spread across more than 100 organizations working to make a difference.
DiCaprio announced his contribution in a statement on Tuesday, sho...
Larry Birkhead is opening up about how Dannielynn, his daughter with late model and actress Anna Nicole Smith, is coping without her mother as she nears her teens and the doting dad had some surprising revelations -- like who the 11-year-old would like him to date.
Brandon Flynn made a major statement before he even set foot on the Emmys red carpet on Sunday.
The 13 Reasons Why star got understandably frustrated after seeing a "vote no" message written in the sky above Sydney, Australia. Same-sex marriage is currently illegal Down Under, but is up f...
Frankie Muniz was feeling the pressure Monday night in the ballroom!
Following his foxtrot to Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times," ET caught up with the Malcolm in the Middle star and his partner, Witney Carson, where they opened up about his pre-show nerves.
"I was definitely a little bit of ...