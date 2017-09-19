Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Posted: Updated:

James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

    Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:42:49 GMT

    James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.

     

    James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.

     

  • Nick Jonas Is the New Late Late Intern

    Nick Jonas Is the New Late Late Intern

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:59:36 GMT

    When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss. 

     

    When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss. 

     

  • Take a Break: Old Navy

    Take a Break: Old Navy

    Saturday, September 16 2017 2:25 AM EDT2017-09-16 06:25:57 GMT

    James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.

     

    James Corden heads to an Old Navy to give one of their employees a break, and learns the ropes of helping customers become rockstars, gift wrapping and keeping the store in order.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.