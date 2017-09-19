Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Thursday, September 14 2017 7:50 PM EDT2017-09-14 23:50:42 GMT
When an office worker calls the IT department to solve a computer issue, confusion leads to Pennywise showing up when hearing a call for "It," and things don't make much more sense when information technology finally arrives.
Monday, September 11 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-09-12 02:42:14 GMT
When James shares that Carpool Karaoke guests often ask for Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" it always makes him think of the classic "Wayne's World" scene and learns Dana Carvey hadn't quite memorized the lyrics and had Garth wing it.
Thursday, September 7 2017 7:41 PM EDT2017-09-07 23:41:15 GMT
When James shares how he fell into a boy band wormhole recently, Liam Payne shows up with The Filharmonic to challenge Corden's claim that boy bands are superior to solo artists, settling it with a riff-off featuring music from *NSYNC, George Michael, Hansen and One Direction.
