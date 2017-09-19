Teen Finds Wallet Stuffed With $1,500 in Cash, Returns It: 'His Act of Kindness Cannot Go Unrecognized'

In this heartwarming case, the front porch surveillance footage does not show someone stealing a package.
There is a new, heartwarming version of "the wave" sweeping the University of Iowa football stadium.
A pregnant woman has been hospitalized after she was revived from two heroin overdoses in the span of less than an hour in a Philadelphia transit hub, officials said.
In another sign that Melania Trump is gradually expanding her role as first lady, she accompanied her husband to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday.
As Hurricane Maria takes aim at Puerto Rico, people in its path are being warned to "evacuate or die."
A Kentucky man broke into a funeral home and was captured on surveillance video stealing the clothes of a dead man and lounging around for hours, police said.
Some photos posted to social media from what appears to be a Florida hospital's maternity ward have outraged the internet and landed two employees in hot water.
A Texas woman has been arrested after cops say she fatally shot her boyfriend while he slept before allegedly chopping up his body with a machete.