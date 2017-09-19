Eva Mendes Shows Off New Short Curly Hairdo -- See the Pic!

Evie Clair's journey on America's Got Talent reached an emotional apex on the first night of the finals on Tuesday following the death of her father two weeks ago, with an emotional performance that paid tribute to her dad's memory.
Celebrities are sending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the devastating 7.1 earthquake that hit Mexico's state of Puebla on Tuesday.
Rihanna's gone girly!
The 29-year-old singer, who's known for her trendy, risk-tasking fashion choices, donned a pretty purple dress for the launch of her new makeup line, Fenty Beauty, at Harvey Nichols in London, England, on Tuesday.
Though her outfits often lean more punk than pastel, Ri...