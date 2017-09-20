City Councilmembers propose short-term rental regulations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Four City Council members released a new proposal for regulating short-term vacation rental properties in San Diego on Tuesday in an attempt to solve an issue that has vexed city officials and neighbors alike over the last few years.
The plan, presented by David Alvarez, Mark Kersey, Scott Sherman and Chris Ward, would require three-night minimum stays, follow a state standard for occupancy, set up a system for permitting and enforcement, and provide renters with a code of conduct that covers issues like noise, trash and parking.
Vacation rental properties are favored because they provide owners with a revenue stream in a high-cost city and give visitors an alternative to expensive coastal hotels. However, neighbors have complained in recent years about over-crowding and loud parties that last well into the night.
A proposal that would have virtually banished rental properties in residential neighborhoods was rejected last year by the council.
More recently, Councilwoman Barbara Bry proposed a set of regulations that would, among other things, allow short-term rentals in owner-occupied residences, but not in houses with absentee owners. It would also limit rentals when the primary occupant is absent to 90 days a year and keep the number of renters to two per guest room plus one other visitor per residence.
Officials of Airbnb, the vacation rental website, contend that Bry's proposal is nearly as restrictive as the one rejected last year.
In a statement on the latest plan, the company said, "We are reviewing this proposal and are glad to see that Councilmembers Ward, Alvarez, Sherman and Kersey are working toward comprehensive regulations that better define short-term rentals in San Diego. Vacation rentals and home sharing are a time-honored tradition in San Diego, and we agree that strong policies need to be enacted. We believe regulations should define short-term rentals, establish good neighbor standards, provide funding for real enforcement and create a registration and permitting process."
The topic of short-term rentals is scheduled to come before the City Council next month.
Coronado won't be joining Imperial Beach in its federal lawsuit against the International Water and Boundary Commission, but it will assist its coastal neighbor with legal fees and lobbying with the federal government.
The death toll continues to rise as the result of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rocked central Mexico on Tuesday.
As part of its combat against the hepatitis A outbreak, the city of San Diego has set up several vaccination sites. Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and contact with contaminated people. Good hand hygiene helps prevent contamination, and the vaccines can prevent the illness altogether.
Patients at Rady Children's Hospital have a new way of getting to operating rooms. They can now drive and can choose from a BMW, a Mercedes or a Lamborghini - all battery-powered, of course. It's all thanks to a donation from the San Diego regional law enforcement agencies. News 8's Shawn Styles explains.
A Northern California school board voted unanimously to keep its literature policies following months of controversy over a book about a transgender child that a teacher read to a kindergarten class.
As of Tuesday, you can finally get a whiff of the infamous "Corpse Flower" at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. It attracts crowds because of its strong, terrible smell that can last hours. The flower's bloom will only last for about 2 days. So if you're interested in smelling the unusual specimen, time is running out.
With the number of documented hepatitis A cases continuing to rise, Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego County health officials and several civic leaders joined together Tuesday to kick off a “Vaccination, Sanitation and Education” campaign to urge the public to take appropriate precautions.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a $12.5 million payment to settle a lawsuit brought by a family that contends dangerous driving conditions led to a roadway accident that killed a baby and injured her father.