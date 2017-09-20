At least two taken to hospital following gunfire in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - At least two people were taken to area hospitals after a dispute between neighbors in Chula Vista led to gunfire.

Chula Vista Police Department officers responded to the incident near Monterey Avene and E. J Street. in Chula Vista at around 10:28 p.m.

One victim was taken to UCSD Medical Center and another was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.