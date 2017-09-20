Chula Vista officer shoots attacker who charged with knife, both hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Chula Vista police officer was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed by an attacker whom he later shot in self-defense.

CVPD officers responded to reports of a dispute between neighbors on Monterey Avene near E. J Street. in Chula Vista at around 10:28 p.m. The suspect charged the officer with a knife when he arrived on scene and stabbed him multiple times.

The officer was taken to UCSD Medical Center and the suspect was taken to another area hospital.

