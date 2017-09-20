Chula Vista officer shoots attacker who charged with knife, both - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chula Vista officer shoots attacker who charged with knife, both hospitalized

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Chula Vista police officer was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed by an attacker whom he later shot in self-defense.

 CVPD officers responded to reports of a dispute between neighbors on Monterey Avene near E. J Street. in Chula Vista at around 10:28 p.m. The suspect charged the officer with a knife when he arrived on scene and stabbed him multiple times.

The officer was taken to UCSD Medical Center and the suspect was taken to another area hospital.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

