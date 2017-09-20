Chula Vista officer shoots attacker who charged with knife, suspect dies

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man stabbed a police officer several times in the head and face before the cop shot and killed him inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.



The shooting was reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Monterey Avenue, the Chula Vista Police Department reported.



Police said that an assailant stabbed an officer five or six times in the head and face. That officer then shot the suspect, who was taken to a hospital but later died.



The incident started when two officers went to the home in response to a report of a disturbance involving a neighbor, CVPD Capt. Vern Sallee said. A woman let the officers into the home, but the suspect "immediately assaulted" the first officer.



The suspect and the cop scuffled, during which time the suspect stabbed the officer and the policeman fired his weapon in self-defense, Sallee said. The officer fired multiple times, striking the suspect at least once.



The officer, a two-year veteran of the force, was reportedly taken to UCSD Medical Center where he did not need surgery and was expected to recover. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, but later died.

