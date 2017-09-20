Suspect shot and killed as he stabs a Chula Vista officer

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man involved in a dispute with his neighbor attacked a responding police officer, stabbing the cop several times in the head, face and arm before the officer shot and killed his assailant inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.

The suspect initially survived the shooting but later died at a hospital, Chula Vista Police Department Capt. Vern Sallee said. The officer suffered five to six stab wounds in his head, face and arm that required stitches but not surgery, and he was expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting was reported at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Monterey Avenue, Chula Vista police said. Before that, a man living in a home that shared a backyard fence with the suspect's home reported that a neighbor threw a chunk of concrete over the fence, striking the man in the shoulder.

Two officers were dispatched to that dispute and when they arrived, the mother of the suspect let them inside the home at 728 Monterey Avenue, Sallee said. Almost immediately, the suspect, described only as a man in his 20s, assaulted the first officer.

The cop and the suspect scuffled on the floor, during which time the suspect stabbed the officer and the policeman fired his weapon in self-defense, Sallee said. The officer fired multiple times, striking the suspect at least once.

"All of the stab wounds were serious, but he did not have to go into surgery," Sallee said. "The officer has received stitches in all of the wounds and is now resting comfortably at UCSD (Medical Center) and doing well, expected to fully recover."

The suspect was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he died from his wounds.

The injured officer was described as a two-year veteran of the department. After the violent encounter, he and his partner backed out of the home and called in the incident over the radio, Sallee said. Soon after, dozens of officers along with paramedics and fire personnel descended on the scene.

Detectives were still at the home continuing an investigation, while Monterey Avenue remained closed in the area.