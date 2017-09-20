'Married at First Sight' Alum Nick Pendergrast and Girlfriend Reveal Sex of Their Twins: 'Best of Both Worlds'

Darci Lynne Farmer saved her best performance for last! Throughout this season of America's Got Talent, Farmer has become one of the show's fan favorites for her amazing ventriloquism, comedic timing and pitch perfect singing voice that allows her to hit flawless high notes, even with her m...



Darci Lynne Farmer saved her best performance for last! Throughout this season of America's Got Talent, Farmer has become one of the show's fan favorites for her amazing ventriloquism, comedic timing and pitch perfect singing voice that allows her to hit flawless high notes, even with her m...