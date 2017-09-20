Wood helps lift Padres over D'backs 6-2

The death toll continues to rise as the result of a magnitude 7.1 earthquake that rocked central Mexico on Tuesday.
Travis Wood came up with an outing nothing like his recent ones and he led the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Coronado won't be joining Imperial Beach in its federal lawsuit against the International Water and Boundary Commission, but it will assist its coastal neighbor with legal fees and lobbying with the federal government.
Four City Council members released a new proposal for regulating short-term vacation rental properties in San Diego on Tuesday in an attempt to solve an issue that has vexed city officials and neighbors alike over the last few years.
As part of its combat against the hepatitis A outbreak, the city of San Diego has set up several vaccination sites. Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and contact with contaminated people. Good hand hygiene helps prevent contamination, and the vaccines can prevent the illness altogether.
Patients at Rady Children's Hospital have a new way of getting to operating rooms. They can now drive and can choose from a BMW, a Mercedes or a Lamborghini - all battery-powered, of course. It's all thanks to a donation from the San Diego regional law enforcement agencies. News 8's Shawn Styles explains.
A Northern California school board voted unanimously to keep its literature policies following months of controversy over a book about a transgender child that a teacher read to a kindergarten class.
As of Tuesday, you can finally get a whiff of the infamous "Corpse Flower" at the San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas. It attracts crowds because of its strong, terrible smell that can last hours. The flower's bloom will only last for about 2 days. So if you're interested in smelling the unusual specimen, time is running out.
