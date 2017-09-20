EXCLUSIVE: 'The Good Place' Boss Talks Rebooted Season 2 and Living Up to That Crazy Finale Twist

The Good Place ended its first season with the mother of all twists, so now what?
Emma Stone wasn't thrilled with how her first introduction to Hillary Clinton went down.
Jennifer Lopez is "absolutely" down to mix business and pleasure with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.
Beyonce was all smiles in New York City on Tuesday.
Nick Pendergrast and his girlfriend, Heather Yerrid, are having a boy and a girl, ET has learned.
On Tuesday's America's Got Talent finals, singer Evie Clair delivered a powerful tribute to her late father that brought many audience members to tears, and earned a lot of love from the judges.
“How do you chose between your best friend, and your boyfriend?”