Driver slams into Point Loma home

A man stabbed a police officer several times in the head and face before the cop shot and killed him inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.
Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 225.
A driver slams into a house in Point Loma early Wednesday morning. It happened on Nimitz Boulevard at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m.
A car crashed down an embankment and caught fire Wednesday morning, killing one person in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Coronado won't be joining Imperial Beach in its federal lawsuit against the International Water and Boundary Commission, but it will assist its coastal neighbor with legal fees and lobbying with the federal government.
Travis Wood came up with an outing nothing like his recent ones and he led the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Four City Council members released a new proposal for regulating short-term vacation rental properties in San Diego on Tuesday in an attempt to solve an issue that has vexed city officials and neighbors alike over the last few years.
As part of its combat against the hepatitis A outbreak, the city of San Diego has set up several vaccination sites. Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and contact with contaminated people. Good hand hygiene helps prevent contamination, and the vaccines can prevent the illness altogether.
As part of its combat against the hepatitis A outbreak, the city of San Diego has set up several vaccination sites. Hepatitis A is spread through contaminated food and contact with contaminated people. Good hand hygiene helps prevent contamination, and the vaccines can prevent the illness altogether.
Patients at Rady Children's Hospital have a new way of getting to operating rooms. They can now drive and can choose from a BMW, a Mercedes or a Lamborghini - all battery-powered, of course. It's all thanks to a donation from the San Diego regional law enforcement agencies. News 8's Shawn Styles explains.
Patients at Rady Children's Hospital have a new way of getting to operating rooms. They can now drive and can choose from a BMW, a Mercedes or a Lamborghini - all battery-powered, of course. It's all thanks to a donation from the San Diego regional law enforcement agencies. News 8's Shawn Styles explains.