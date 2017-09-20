Driver slams into Point Loma home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver slams into Point Loma home

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A driver slams into a house in Point Loma early Wednesday morning.
     
It happened on Nimitz Boulevard at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m. 

Firefighters say they had to pull the driver out, who only suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
     
The house sustained major damage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Chula Vista officer shoots attacker who charged with knife, suspect dies

    Chula Vista officer shoots attacker who charged with knife, suspect dies

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:41:55 GMT

    A man stabbed a police officer several times in the head and face before the cop shot and killed him inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.

     

    A man stabbed a police officer several times in the head and face before the cop shot and killed him inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.

     

  • Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225

    Mexicans dig through collapsed buildings as quake kills 225

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:36 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:36:45 GMT

    Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 225.

     

    Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 225.

     

  • Driver slams into Point Loma home

    Driver slams into Point Loma home

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:34 AM EDT2017-09-20 14:34:30 GMT

    A driver slams into a house in Point Loma early Wednesday morning. It happened on Nimitz Boulevard at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m. 

     

    A driver slams into a house in Point Loma early Wednesday morning. It happened on Nimitz Boulevard at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.