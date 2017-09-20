EXCLUSIVE: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Hairstylist Clyde Haygood Recreates Singer's Signature Over-the-Top Look

Alicia Vikander is stepping into the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider -- and absolutely slaying it!
Warner Bros. released the first action-packed trailer for the film on Tuesday, and we think it's safe to say, this is the 28-year-old actress' most badass role yet.
In the trailer, Vikander, ...
Kim Kardashian West can't imagine how different her life would be if her family had not decided to star in their own reality show all those years ago.
On Tuesday's America's Got Talent finals, singer Evie Clair delivered a powerful tribute to her late father that brought many audience members to tears, and earned a lot of love from the judges.