AG Jeff Sessions travels to San Diego to announce historic drug seizures

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in San Diego Wednesday morning to announce a record-breaking year in drug seizures.



Sessions will appear at the Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal at 9 a.m. along U.S. Congressman Duncan Hunter and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft.



The announcement comes as the coast guard and other allied forces have ramped up patrols hunting for drug smugglers off South and Central America.

During his visit, the coast guard will offload more than 50,000 pounds of cocaine and heroin worth an estimated $679 million.



It represents 25 separate seizures conducted by coast guard cutters and a Navy ship for 2017.



It marks a record-breaking year in cocaine seizures for the service.

