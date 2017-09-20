AG Jeff Sessions travels to San Diego to announce historic drug seizures

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in San Diego Wednesday morning to announce a record-breaking year in drug seizures.
The recent run of mild weather will continue Wednesday throughout San Diego County though the coolest weather is expected Thursday and Friday throughout the region.
A man stabbed a police officer several times in the head and face before the cop shot and killed him inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.
Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 225.
A driver slams into a house in Point Loma early Wednesday morning. It happened on Nimitz Boulevard at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m.
A car crashed down an embankment and caught fire Wednesday morning, killing one person in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Coronado won't be joining Imperial Beach in its federal lawsuit against the International Water and Boundary Commission, but it will assist its coastal neighbor with legal fees and lobbying with the federal government.
Travis Wood came up with an outing nothing like his recent ones and he led the San Diego Padres to a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.
Four City Council members released a new proposal for regulating short-term vacation rental properties in San Diego on Tuesday in an attempt to solve an issue that has vexed city officials and neighbors alike over the last few years.