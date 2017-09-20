State Assemblymember Todd Gloria discusses help for the housing crisis

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A couple of new bills have just passed the state legislature and News 8 wants to keep you updated on what is going on in Sacramento.

State Assemblyman from the 78th district Todd Gloria visited Morning Extra to discuss the new bills (outlined below) and what they could mean for San Diegans.

The state legislature has adjourned for the year and a number of important bills as of last week have passed both the Assembly and Senate and await

Governor Brown, perhaps the most notable is the legislature's housing package, which includes SB 2, SB 3, and SB 35.

Several of Gloria's own bills on housing also passed the legislature, specifically AB 1637, which focuses on middle-income housing, and AB 1505, which deals with inclusionary rental housing.

Governor Brown has already signed two of Gloria's bills into law. One of them, AB 187, deals with an experience that happened in San Diego with paid signature gatherers. The goal is to ensure voters are better informed when approached by a paid signature gatherer or when stepping into the voter’s booth.