Earth 8 Eco Ambassador Award winner receives $20,000 grant

Six environmental non-profits were honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation. After an online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected. The non-profit receiving the most votes is San Diego Coastkeeper.

Mike Schneider, Chief Environmental Officer for SDG&E and Rob Hutsel, President and CEO of the San Diego River Park Foundation announced the winner and presented the check Wednesday, September 20 on CBS News 8 This Morning. They also presented cash awards to every finalist.

All six non-profits were featured on News 8 and showcased their environmental stewardship, innovation and responsibility. Those non-profits included: Mission Trails Regional Park Foundation, Ocean Connectors, San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy, San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy and Surfrider Foundation San Diego County Chapter.

San Diegans were asked to vote online for their favorite organization between Friday, August 25 and Tuesday, September 19.