California attorney general sues Trump administration to prevent border wall

Six environmental non-profits were honored as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to create a green, sustainable earth by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation. After an online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected. The non-profit receiving the most votes is San Diego Coastkeeper, which means they receive a $20,000 grant from SDG&E.
California's attorney general sued the Trump administration Wednesday over its plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, arguing it's overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.
Linda Hamilton is returning to the "Terminator" franchise for the first time since 1991's "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
A man involved in a dispute with his neighbor attacked a responding police officer, stabbing the cop several times in the head, face and arm before the officer shot and killed his assailant inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries and burns to about 80 percent of his body in a single-vehicle crash that police initially believed killed him early Wednesday morning.
Police, firefighters and ordinary Mexicans dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings Wednesday, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities stood at 225.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned to observe Coast Guard officials Wednesday in San Diego as they offloaded more than 50,000 pounds of cocaine and heroin seized from seafaring drug traffickers since the beginning of August.