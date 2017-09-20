Hoover HS evacuated due to small fire in woodshop class - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hoover HS evacuated due to small fire in woodshop class

SAN DEIGO (NEWS 8) - Students and faculty at Hoover High School were evacuated Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out in a woodshop class.

San Diego Fire-Rescue firefighters responded to the campus shortly before noon to put out the fire caused by an overheated bandsaw. Firefighters said wood chips and sawdust caused an increased amount of smoke in the building.

