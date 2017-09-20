Small woodshop class fire forces evacuation at Hoover HS

Students and faculty at Hoover High School were evacuated Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out in a woodshop class.
Mexico’s federal disaster agency is adjusting its death toll from this week’s big earthquake. National Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said in a tweet Wednesday that officials now count 223 dead — a reduction of two from the figure they gave earlier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned to observe Coast Guard officials Wednesday in San Diego as they offloaded more than 50,000 pounds of cocaine and heroin seized from seafaring drug traffickers since the beginning of August.
Sport anglers fishing off the coast of San Clemente reeled in what is believed to be the largest bluefin tuna ever caught on the west coast on Tuesday.
A new restaurant has just opened in the North County, promising to serve fresh, ingredients. And the line is out the door, but the attraction isn't for people -- it's just for dogs!
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
California's attorney general sued the Trump administration Wednesday over its plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, arguing it's overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.
A man involved in a dispute with his neighbor attacked a responding police officer, stabbing the cop several times in the head, face and arm before the officer shot and killed his assailant inside a Chula Vista home, police said Wednesday.
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries and burns to about 80 percent of his body in a single-vehicle crash that police initially believed killed him early Wednesday morning.