Just food for dogs: New kitchen caters to pets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Just food for dogs: New kitchen caters to pets

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A new restaurant has just opened in the North County, promising to serve fresh ingredients. 
     
And the line is out the door, but the attraction isn't for people -- it's just for dogs! 

At Just Food For Dogs, the goal is to increase the quality and length of life for as many dogs as possible through a balanced, whole food diet.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Del Mar at the one of a kind kitchen. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.