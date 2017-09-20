Live from Pandora: Fall travel saving secrets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Live from Pandora: Fall travel saving secrets

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) — The temperature isn't the only thing that drops when summer comes to an end. 

If you book now, chances are you will save quite a bit of money on a fall vacation. 

Speaking with Morning Extra about travel saving secrets from the new Pandora the World of Avatar at Disney World is Expedia's Global Managing Editor Lisa Perkovic.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.