James Wants to Be Lara Croft - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

James Wants to Be Lara Croft

Posted: Updated:

When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft -- a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • James Wants to Be Lara Croft

    James Wants to Be Lara Croft

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:23 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:23:05 GMT

    When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft - a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.

     

    When James hears about the new "Tomb Raider" film coming out March 16, 2018, he takes exception to not auditioning for the role of Lara Croft - a part made for him, and not Alicia Vikander.

     

  • Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

    Sonequa Martin-Green Is Ready for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-19 22:42:49 GMT

    James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.

     

    James asks Sonequa Martin-Green about the upcoming "Star Trek: Discovery" and learns the background of her character, First Officer Michael Burnham.

     

  • Nick Jonas Is the New Late Late Intern

    Nick Jonas Is the New Late Late Intern

    Monday, September 18 2017 11:59 PM EDT2017-09-19 03:59:36 GMT

    When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss. 

     

    When James discovers his new intern has forgotten to fill his mug again, Nick Jonas arrives to clean up his mess and rectifies the situation with a massage for his boss. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.