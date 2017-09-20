EXCLUSIVE: Larry Birkhead Shares Intimate Thoughts From Anna Nicole Smith's Private Diary

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Bloom Says 'Disturbing' Video Was Taken of Kevin Hart and Montia Sabbag in His Hotel Room

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Bloom Says 'Disturbing' Video Was Taken of Kevin Hart and Montia Sabbag in His Hotel Room

Montia Sabbag is just as upset as Kevin Hart about reported footage of an alleged private encounter between the two of them in the comedian's Las Vegas hotel room last month, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET's Kevin Frazier.



Montia Sabbag is just as upset as Kevin Hart about reported footage of an alleged private encounter between the two of them in the comedian's Las Vegas hotel room last month, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET's Kevin Frazier.