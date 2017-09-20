EXCLUSIVE: 'Star Trek: Discovery's' Michelle Yeoh Says Series Is 'Empowering,' 'Racier' Than Original

Larry Birkhead is sharing some of Anna Nicole Smith's most intimate secrets.
In an exclusive sit-down interview at his home in Kentucky with ET's Kevin Frazier, the 44-year-old shares memories from his relationship with the late model and actress, what it's like raising their 11-year-old dau...
Montia Sabbag is just as upset as Kevin Hart about reported footage of an alleged private encounter between the two of them in the comedian's Las Vegas hotel room last month, her lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells ET's Kevin Frazier.