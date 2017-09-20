Alana: A sweet senior cocker spaniel looking for a loving home

Name: Alana
Age: 10 years old
Gender: Female
Breed: Cocker Spaniel
ID #: 249957
Adoption Fee: $25
Alana, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, is looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet senior lady, loves attention from her people and to run and play in the yard. Don’t let her age fool you! She’s a happy-go-lucky dog who enjoys hanging out with other dogs. We recommend she go to a home with other canine companions. If you’re looking for a sweet dog to spend your days with, come meet Alana!
Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!
Alana is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.
San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012
Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
A new restaurant has just opened in the North County, promising to serve fresh, ingredients. And the line is out the door, but the attraction isn't for people -- it's just for dogs!
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Jose Luis Millan found a new crop of star employees at an upscale Tijuana car wash where customers cross the border from the U.S. to pay up to $950 to have their prized possessions steamed and scrubbed for hours. They’re never late, always hustle and come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.
Jose Luis Millan found a new crop of star employees at an upscale Tijuana car wash where customers cross the border from the U.S. to pay up to $950 to have their prized possessions steamed and scrubbed for hours. They’re never late, always hustle and come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.
It’s been a long goodbye for San Diego Hospice, an institution that helped people die with dignity and without pain.
Do you want a green thumb? Or at least learn from someone who has one? If so, a "Master Gardeners" event may be right for you.
Many people are aware the U.S. Navy keeps bottlenose dolphins in San Diego Bay for military purposes. However, not everybody realizes these same dolphins frequently are used for medical research.
Did you know September is self-improvement month? With kids in school it's a great time for the whole family to get a fresh start with new routines and healthier habits.
The Miramar Air Show is just 2 weeks away! And we're introducing you to competitive pilot, Anthony Oshinuga, who is making quite a name for himself.
Hot off a gold medal win at the 2017 X Games, Elliot Sloan is in the North County chasing a new goal.