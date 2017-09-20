Alana: A sweet senior cocker spaniel looking for a loving home - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Alana: A sweet senior cocker spaniel looking for a loving home

Posted: Updated:

Name: Alana
Age: 10 years old
Gender: Female
Breed: Cocker Spaniel 
ID #: 249957
Adoption Fee: $25

Alana, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, is looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet senior lady, loves attention from her people and to run and play in the yard. Don’t let her age fool you! She’s a happy-go-lucky dog who enjoys hanging out with other dogs. We recommend she go to a home with other canine companions. If you’re looking for a sweet dog to spend your days with, come meet Alana! 

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Alana is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012. 

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA
5500 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
(619) 299-7012

Adoptions
Monday - Sunday
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

  • CBS 8 FeaturesMore>>

  • Just food for dogs: New kitchen caters to pets

    Just food for dogs: New kitchen caters to pets

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-09-20 20:31:47 GMT

    A new restaurant has just opened in the North County, promising to serve fresh, ingredients. And the line is out the door, but the attraction isn't for people -- it's just for dogs! 

     

    A new restaurant has just opened in the North County, promising to serve fresh, ingredients. And the line is out the door, but the attraction isn't for people -- it's just for dogs! 

     

  • Earth 8 Eco Ambassador award winner receives $20,000 grant

    Earth 8 Eco Ambassador award winner receives $20,000 grant

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 3:37 PM EDT2017-09-20 19:37:38 GMT

    Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.

     

    Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.

     

  • Thousands of Haitians find ‘Mexican dream’ near US border

    Thousands of Haitians find ‘Mexican dream’ near US border

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-09-19 23:11:02 GMT

    Jose Luis Millan found a new crop of star employees at an upscale Tijuana car wash where customers cross the border from the U.S. to pay up to $950 to have their prized possessions steamed and scrubbed for hours. They’re never late, always hustle and come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.

     

    Jose Luis Millan found a new crop of star employees at an upscale Tijuana car wash where customers cross the border from the U.S. to pay up to $950 to have their prized possessions steamed and scrubbed for hours. They’re never late, always hustle and come in on days off to learn new skills, traits that he says make them a model for their Mexican counterparts.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.