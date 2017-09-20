Alana: A sweet senior cocker spaniel looking for a loving home

Name: Alana

Age: 10 years old

Gender: Female

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

ID #: 249957

Adoption Fee: $25

Alana, a 10-year-old cocker spaniel, is looking for a loving home. She’s a sweet senior lady, loves attention from her people and to run and play in the yard. Don’t let her age fool you! She’s a happy-go-lucky dog who enjoys hanging out with other dogs. We recommend she go to a home with other canine companions. If you’re looking for a sweet dog to spend your days with, come meet Alana!

Her adoption fee includes her spay, permanent microchip identification, current vaccinations, 30 days worry free insurance from Trupanion Insurance and a certificate for a free veterinary exam!

Alana is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus at 5500 Gaines Street. To learn more about making him part of your family, please call (619) 299-7012.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012



Adoptions

Monday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.