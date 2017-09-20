EXCLUSIVE: Sasha Farber Talks Not Being a Pro on 'DWTS' This Season, Wedding Planning With Emma Slater

Sasha Farber is sharing secrets from the ballroom!
The 33-year-old dancer stopped by ET for a Facebook Live interview on Tuesday, where he opened up about why he's not a pro on Dancing With the Stars this season, which pairs have the best chance at taking home the mirrorball trophy, and, of ...
Larry Birkhead is sharing some of Anna Nicole Smith's most intimate secrets.
In an exclusive sit-down interview at his home in Kentucky with ET's Kevin Frazier, the 44-year-old shares memories from his relationship with the late model and actress, what it's like raising their 11-year-old dau...