Father Joe's Villages does its part to combat hepatitis A outbreak

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local non-profit is aiming to keep the public aware of the urgent efforts and the all the steps the county has taken to contain further infections.
Father Joe's Villages said that there is no evidence any of its visitors have actually contracted hepatitis A there, but officials confirmed that some of the homeless who live and eat there do have it.
In fact, at least one of the 16 who have died since the outbreak started was a frequent visitor who happened to be Father Joe’s Medical Director Dr. Jeffery Norris’ patient.
“A guy who had a lot of medical issues, wasn’t well to begin with,” Dr. Norris said of his patient. “But that experience, for me, really brought home that this is an outbreak that’s killing people.”
Countywide, nearly 450 people have been infected, the majority of them homeless, so Father Joe's has ramped up efforts to help combat the problem.
Hand washing stations were installed around the facility and educational signs have been posted in the area with information on how the disease is spread and how you can avoid it.
Village staff is also cleaning the bathrooms more often, and free vaccines are being offered four times per week to anyone who comes into the on-site clinic.
County health officials are visiting Father Joe’s on a frequent basis to make sure that extra precautions are being taken and protocol is being followed.
A local non-profit is aiming to keep the public aware of the urgent efforts and the all the steps the county has taken to contain further infections.
Disney’s under the sea sensation, “The Little Mermaid,” is swimming into the San Diego Civic Theater.
Sport anglers fishing off the coast of San Clemente reeled in what is believed to be the largest bluefin tuna ever caught on the west coast on Tuesday.
Students and faculty at Hoover High School were evacuated Wednesday morning after a small fire broke out in a woodshop class.
Mexico’s federal disaster agency is adjusting its death toll from this week’s big earthquake. National Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said in a tweet Wednesday that officials now count 223 dead — a reduction of two from the figure they gave earlier.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned to observe Coast Guard officials Wednesday in San Diego as they offloaded more than 50,000 pounds of cocaine and heroin seized from seafaring drug traffickers since the beginning of August.
A new restaurant has just opened in the North County, promising to serve fresh, ingredients. And the line is out the door, but the attraction isn't for people -- it's just for dogs!
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
California's attorney general sued the Trump administration Wednesday over its plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, arguing it's overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.