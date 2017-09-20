The Little Mermaid: Ursula is from the shores of San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

The Little Mermaid: Ursula is from the shores of San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Disney’s under the sea sensation, “The Little Mermaid,” is swimming into the San Diego Civic Theater.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories, with music by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken, it’s a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages.

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went backstage with the villains of the cast.

The Little Mermaid’s Ursula is played by Jennifer Allen, who just happens to be from the shores of San Diego.

When Jennifer was 19-years old, she left La Jolla for Broadway to chase a career that was in her blood.

Jennifer’s mother, Priscilla was a famous stage actress, but you probably remember her as the exploding woman in the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, “Total Recall.”

Just like in real life, every fairy tale comes with tragedy – which is true for Jennifer Allen, whose father Dennis, was a San Diego police officer killed in the line of duty in 1977.

Jennifer’s first performance at the Civic Theater will be dedicated to her parents.

“The Little Mermaid” will play at the Civic Theater through Sunday. Tickets can be purchased online

