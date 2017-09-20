DNA science leader Illumina debuts workplace of the future

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - For employees of a local biotech company, the future has arrived.
From mobile furniture to digital printing, Illumina is making a workplace "The Jetsons" could only dream of a reality.
Forbes named Illumina one of America's best companies to work for earlier this year. Its brand new UTC campus headquarters extension, which kind of looks like a spacecraft, boasts an out of this world layout.
Everyone is mobile. You can work where you want, when you want and how you want. There are no landlines to tie you down to a stationary desk, and workstations suit those who prefer to stand and work over sitting. For the fresh air fiends, personal or collaborative time can be spent outside of the building.
Illumina says the space is designed to be completely open and transparent, a concept it claims will foster collaboration.
The design incorporates modern lighting and cozy furniture arrangements where you can kick up your heels for an impromptu meeting, just one of the countless examples of the building's "work anywhere" concept.
Illumina's new campus also has a fitness center, a farm-to-table restaurant and charging stations for electric cars. With so many minds at work at this global leader in DNA sequencing, the hope is to inspire innovation.
If it seems like a place you'd like to work, Illumina has 140 open jobs here in San Diego. Click here to see all of its openings.
