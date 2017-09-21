EXCLUSIVE: Fergie Still Has 'So Much Love' For Josh Duhamel: 'We're Just Not a Romantic Couple Anymore'

Every fall, television networks proudly debut their most eligible new shows with the hopes that smitten viewers will fall head over heels and invite them home. Unfortunately, not every small screen first date ends up with a full-season commitment and a weekly cuddle on the couch.
Arie Luyendyk Jr. will leave The Bachelor an engaged man -- if Helio Castroneves and James Heathcliffe have anything to say about it!
The America's Got Talent season 12 finale was chock full of celebrity cameos, but none were quite as unexpected as Derek Hough's surprise appearance.
Legendary musician David Foster is getting candid about his four divorces and opening up about his ex-wife, Yolanda Hadid’s, battle with Lyme disease.