EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: Darci Lynne Farmer 'Overcome With Joy' After 'America's Got Talent' Win, Talks Prize Money Plans

Updated: Sep 20, 2017 10:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.