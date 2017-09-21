Firefighters reunite with baby they helped deliver

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – San Diego firefighters on Wednesday were able to meet a newborn from Emerald Hills for the first time since helping his parents bring him into the world.

With an all-American name like Timmy Fleming, it was only fitting he dressed up like a firefighter to meet the real firefighters who helped during his birth.

Four months ago, Timmy couldn’t wait to get to the hospital and was born before his parents could even leave for the hospital.

After Shana Fleming’s water broke as she was getting ready to leave, she knew she was not going anywhere. She and her husband called for help, and firefighters and medics arrived at the Flemings home in six minutes.

“Our Battalion medical training for that quarter was on labor and delivery – so it was kind of a funny coincidence,” said Captain Antonio David with San Diego Fire and Rescue.

Tommy’s father, Matthew, was concerned because the umbilical cord was wrapped around Timmy’s neck.

“I instantly heard him start crying so as a second time mother, once you hear the cry you’re good,” said Shana.

The Flemings reached out to the fire and paramedics crew and asked to be reunited.

“Just wanted to tell you guys – thank you – he’s healthy, he’s a chunk and we are really grateful,” said Shana.

Timmy is healthy and will turn four months next week.