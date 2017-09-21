Carlsbad police need help identifying prowler

CARLSBAD (CNS) - Police officials in Carlsbad plan to hold a community meeting Thursday to apprise the public of law enforcement efforts to identify and track down a prowler who has been lurking around and sneaking into homes in the northern reaches of the city.



The man has been spotted peering into three residences on Garfield and Jefferson streets over the last two weeks, according to police. In two of the cases, he went on to enter the homes through unlocked windows, fleeing when confronted by alarmed residents, Lt. Greg Koran said.



Outside of peeping and trespassing, the intruder apparently committed no crimes at the homes.



Detectives are looking into whether several similar incidents that occurred in the city earlier this summer are related to the recent series, the lieutenant said.



Police have disseminated an artist's rendering of the prowler but have released no detailed description of him.



The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Ave.