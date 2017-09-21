Expert advice for the do-it-all parents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - One woman is on a mission to bring 1 million parents home from work to raise their children and she's doing it using self-employment and entrepreneurship.

Motivational mom and author of "YOU GOT THIS" Ally Loprete is known as the Work/Life Balance Expert. She's even funded the popular ourmilkmoney.com, the largest online search directory for parents in the world.

Loprete joined News 8's Heather Myers and Nichelle Medina to share some advice for the do-it-all parents, including some specific tips for the moms out there who feel like they're taking on the world.

She's hosting An Evening for Women Writers on Thursday night at Liberty Station featuring her new book. You can find more information on Loprete's website.