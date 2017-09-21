Brain health tips from multi-talented star Hector Elizondo

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Hector Elizondo has graced the stage and the silver screen, and now he's using his platform to put the spotlight on brain health.
For Elizondo, brain health hits close to home. He lost his mother to Alzheimer's Disease in the mid-70s, but at the time they had no information about the disease and his family was unprepared to take care of her.
The Emmy winning actor knows he himself can't prevent the disease completely, but he's on a mission to make sure people are aware of the easy steps they can take to lower their risk. These lifestyle changes include an improved diet, staying active, learning new things and maintaining a healthy social environment.
Brainhealth.gov is one of the many online resources with more information on the disease and its one Elizondo trusts.
